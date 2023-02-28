Richard Rees Purchases 3,300 Shares of Sietel Limited (ASX:SSL) Stock

Sietel Limited (ASX:SSL – Get Rating) insider Richard Rees bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$8.50 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of A$28,050.00 ($18,952.70).

Sietel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Sietel alerts:

About Sietel

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Sietel Limited invests in industrial, commercial, and retail real estate and listed company securities in Australia. The company also finances and leases facilities, as well as offers plant and management services. In addition, it trades as a commercial vehicle body builder; and a designer, developer, importer, and distributor of domestic appliances, as well as a property maintenance company.

Receive News & Ratings for Sietel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sietel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.