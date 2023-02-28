Richard Rees Purchases 3,300 Shares of Sietel Limited (ASX:SSL) Stock

Sietel Limited (ASX:SSL – Get Rating) insider Richard Rees bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$8.50 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of A$28,050.00 ($18,952.70).
Sietel Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82.
About Sietel
Recommended Stories
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
- How Long Can Wingstop Stock Continue to Defy Gravity?
Receive News & Ratings for Sietel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sietel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.