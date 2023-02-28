RichQUACK.com Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $63.66 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One RichQUACK.com token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

RichQUACK.com was first traded on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,177,910.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

