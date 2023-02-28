RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.33 EPS.
RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance
RLJ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -181.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.
RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
Further Reading
