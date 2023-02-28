RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.33 EPS.

RLJ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

