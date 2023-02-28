RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.33 EPS.
RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance
Shares of RLJ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. 261,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,527. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.
RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -181.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.
RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
- How Long Can Wingstop Stock Continue to Defy Gravity?
- Daqo Contracts During 4th Quarter, Becomes Value Play for 2023
- 2 Oil Refiners Posting Record Margins: Can the Trend Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.