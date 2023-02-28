RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.33 EPS.

Shares of RLJ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. 261,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,527. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -181.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

