RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. RLJ Lodging Trust also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. 2,550,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,674. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $14.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

