RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. RLJ Lodging Trust also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLJ. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.37%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,054,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,673,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 420,530 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

