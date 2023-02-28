Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issues Earnings Results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %
RCKT stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.23.
In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.
RCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
