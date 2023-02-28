Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issues Earnings Results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

RCKT stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

