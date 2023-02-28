Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31.

In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after buying an additional 863,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after buying an additional 856,076 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,511.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 522,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 502,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after buying an additional 488,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

