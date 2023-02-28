Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Boosted by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $294.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $299.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.28.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,453 shares of company stock worth $5,794,652. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

