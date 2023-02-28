Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £11,615.95 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis bought 8,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £11,615.95 ($14,017.07).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of RR traded up GBX 8.96 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 145 ($1.75). The stock had a trading volume of 73,648,610 shares.

