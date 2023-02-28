Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.08. Ross Stores also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.99-1.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.72.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.54. 3,467,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,333. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.