Roth Mkm Increases DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target to $35.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DMC Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DMC Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $506.80 million, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. DMC Global has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $35.97.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 199,295 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter worth $2,274,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 141,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,416,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,572,000 after buying an additional 118,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

