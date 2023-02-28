Roth Mkm Trims Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Target Price to $5.50

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 245.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital cut Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

SMSI opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

