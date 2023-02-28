Royal Bank of Canada Boosts George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$215.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$204.00 to C$215.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Desjardins lowered shares of George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday.
George Weston Stock Performance
Shares of WNGRF stock remained flat at $127.28 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 584. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.56. George Weston has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.95 and a 200 day moving average of $119.29.
About George Weston
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
