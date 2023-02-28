Royal Bank of Canada Cuts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $36.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,349,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 953,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,221 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 429.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,971,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,962 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

