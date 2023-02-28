SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SalMar ASA from 362.00 to 339.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10. SalMar ASA has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

