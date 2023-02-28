Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 12,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC upped their target price on Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Samsonite International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMSEY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.03. 9,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,670. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

