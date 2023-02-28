Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 207.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,657 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 1.0% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439,979 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135,486 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,919,000 after purchasing an additional 157,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,147 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,066,046. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

