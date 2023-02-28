Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Gap Up to $8.45

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.72. Scilex shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 22,382 shares traded.
Scilex Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Scilex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Scilex
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
