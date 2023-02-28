Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 15th

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Select Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Stock Performance

Select Medical stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Select Medical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,932,000 after buying an additional 1,170,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266,914 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.