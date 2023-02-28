Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 15th

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
Select Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.
Select Medical Stock Performance
Select Medical stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Institutional Trading of Select Medical
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Select Medical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,932,000 after buying an additional 1,170,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266,914 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.
Select Medical Company Profile
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
