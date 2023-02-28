Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST) Shares Gap Down to $11.15

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $10.81. Semper Paratus Acquisition shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 123 shares trading hands.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

