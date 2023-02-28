Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.00. Sempra also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

NYSE:SRE traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.50. 962,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,938. Sempra has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 847.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $212,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

