Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.00. Sempra also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.
Sempra Price Performance
NYSE:SRE traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.50. 962,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,938. Sempra has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SRE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.67.
Insider Activity at Sempra
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 847.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $212,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
Featured Articles
