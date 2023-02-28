Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This is an increase from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Seplat Energy Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of LON SEPL opened at GBX 119.25 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £696.47 million, a PE ratio of 518.18, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.63. Seplat Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 83.35 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 138.76 ($1.67). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.03.
About Seplat Energy
