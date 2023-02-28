Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This is an increase from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SEPL opened at GBX 119.25 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £696.47 million, a PE ratio of 518.18, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.63. Seplat Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 83.35 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 138.76 ($1.67). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.03.

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It generates hydrocarbon through seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company also engages in the renewable energy generation activities. The company was formerly known as Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and changed its name to Seplat Energy Plc in May 2021.

