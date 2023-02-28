Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.65) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 210 ($2.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Serco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 206.67 ($2.49).

Shares of SRP stock traded up GBX 5.61 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 154.61 ($1.87). The stock had a trading volume of 6,063,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,687. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 199 ($2.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,189.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.20.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

