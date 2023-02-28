Serum (SRM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.71 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. Serum has a market cap of $39.71 million and approximately $15.66 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001352 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

