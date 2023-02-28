Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) COO Sells $2,005,164.00 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.28. 123,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

