Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Purchases A$10,425.00 in Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Rating) insider Martin Monro bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$10,425.00 ($7,043.92).

Service Stream Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Service Stream Company Profile

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through: Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

