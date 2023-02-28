Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Purchases A$10,425.00 in Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Rating) insider Martin Monro bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$10,425.00 ($7,043.92).
Service Stream Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Service Stream Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
- How Long Can Wingstop Stock Continue to Defy Gravity?
Receive News & Ratings for Service Stream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Stream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.