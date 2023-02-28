Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Up to $57.06

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.06, but opened at $61.65. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $63.59, with a volume of 721,731 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.23.
Shift4 Payments Stock Up 10.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 143.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
