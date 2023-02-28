Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.47 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $301,817.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,656,848.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $301,817.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,972 shares in the company, valued at $11,656,848.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 631,854 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,623 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,786,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,082,000 after purchasing an additional 808,579 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 711,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 225,744 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,195 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

