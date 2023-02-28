Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Director Purchases $24,061.45 in Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) Director William E. Esham III bought 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $24,061.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SHBI remained flat at $17.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. 38,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,327. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $338.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3,046.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

