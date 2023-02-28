Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Grows By 425.0%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Aberdeen International Stock Performance
AABVF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. Aberdeen International has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
