Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Grows By 425.0%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

AABVF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. Aberdeen International has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

