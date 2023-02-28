Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Drops By 94.6%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Lithium Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMLM traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. 15,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,467. American Lithium Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Lithium Minerals (AMLM)
