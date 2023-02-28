Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Drops By 94.6%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Lithium Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMLM traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. 15,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,467. American Lithium Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile

American Lithium Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm focuses on the development, acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. It develops lithium and boron resources. The company was founded on March 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

