Short Interest in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Increases By 287.5%

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ APXI opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APx Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 571,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 210,262 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,217,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 203,650 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,895,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,245,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 697,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 187,239 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APx Acquisition Corp. I

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

