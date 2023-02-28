Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Expands By 659.1%

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 659.1% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atento Stock Down 2.8 %

ATTO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 7,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,637. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. Atento has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Atento

Atento Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Atento by 7.8% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

