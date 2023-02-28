Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Expands By 659.1%

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTOGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 659.1% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atento Stock Down 2.8 %

ATTO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 7,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,637. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. Atento has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Atento

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Atento by 7.8% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

