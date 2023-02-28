Short Interest in Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Rises By 2,150.0%

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 2,150.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Captiva Verde Wellness Trading Down 42.9 %
Shares of CPIVF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 8,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
About Captiva Verde Wellness
