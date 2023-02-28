Short Interest in Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Rises By 2,150.0%

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 2,150.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Captiva Verde Wellness Trading Down 42.9 %

Shares of CPIVF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 8,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

Get Captiva Verde Wellness alerts:

About Captiva Verde Wellness

(Get Rating)

Read More

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.