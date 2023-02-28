Short Interest in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Grows By 261.7%

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,800 shares, a growth of 261.7% from the January 31st total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expion360 during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expion360 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Expion360 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Expion360 in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Expion360 in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Small Cap reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expion360 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.
