Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Rises By 294.8%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,100 shares, a growth of 294.8% from the January 31st total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,765,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 677,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,834. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.46.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.