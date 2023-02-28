Short Interest in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Drops By 69.5%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the January 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.60% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.94 million, a P/E ratio of -132.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.71%.

(Get Rating)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.