Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Increases By 136.6%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 136.6% from the January 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 435,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,539 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43,875 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ SQFT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 8,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,472. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.18. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Presidio Property Trust’s payout ratio is -12.70%.

(Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.