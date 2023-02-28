Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Declines By 76.5%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SOHOO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.43.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

