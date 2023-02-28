Short Interest in Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Grows By 330.0%

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 330.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Talanx Price Performance

TNXXF stock remained flat at C$34.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.77. Talanx has a twelve month low of C$34.49 and a twelve month high of C$34.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Talanx from $49.50 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Articles

