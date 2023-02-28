Short Interest in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Decreases By 68.8%

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,279,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,474,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,490,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition alerts:

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TETE traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,173. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.