Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Grows By 260.6%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 260.6% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPMMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UPM-Kymmene Oyj to €45.00 ($47.87) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UPM-Kymmene Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.