Short Interest in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Drops By 93.1%

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. 58,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,866. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHNA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $991,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Company Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

