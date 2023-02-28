Short Interest in WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Declines By 85.9%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the January 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WeCommerce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WECMF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. 10,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,914. WeCommerce has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

About WeCommerce

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides a suite of ecommerce enablement software tools for merchants to start online store. The company operates through three segments: Apps, Themes, and Agency. It focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

