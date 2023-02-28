Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Drops By 87.7%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the January 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZURVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 560 to CHF 550 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $522.50.

Zurich Insurance Group stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,357. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

