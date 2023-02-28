Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shutterstock has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

NYSE SSTK opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $98.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 106,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,431. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

