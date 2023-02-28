Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,872 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth about $264,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1,188.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFIX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.07. 7,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,399. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.