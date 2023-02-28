Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Metzler set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Sixt Stock Performance

ETR SIX2 traded up €1.70 ($1.81) on Tuesday, hitting €121.10 ($128.83). 29,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €98.49. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €79.90 ($85.00) and a fifty-two week high of €140.50 ($149.47). The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

