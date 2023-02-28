SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SLM Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SLMBP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,379. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.81. SLM has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $67.89.

SLM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.6091 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

